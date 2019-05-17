Medina County authorities arrest woman accused of selling drugs to students

MONTVILLE TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Medina County officials have arrested a woman accused of selling drugs to students.

An investigation began in February when a high school student became sick after eating a THC gummy bear.

Detectives were able to determine that the edible was provided by 56-year-old Susan Filip of Montville Township.

Officials conducted a search of Filip’s Silverstone Lane home and found 13 pounds of THC edibles and a small amount of marijuana.

The drugs were seized and Filip was arrested.

Police say Filip is an Ohio Medical Marijuana Card holder, but all of the seized items were purchased in Michigan where recreational marijuana has been legalized.

She has been indicted on charges of drug possession, drug trafficking and corrupting another with drugs.