Man accused of abducting, raping 11-year-old boy to appear in court

CLEVELAND, Ohio — A man accused of abducting and raping an 11-year-old boy will appear in court Friday.

Martin Whitehead, 34, faces charges of rape, kidnapping, disseminating matter harmful to juveniles and minor in nude material or performance.

Whitehead was arrested earlier this month after being accused of abducting the boy, who was playing on his skateboard on East 7th Street.

Whitehead is alleged to have forced the boy into his vehicle and then took him to a house on Lawnview, where the child said he was sexually assaulted.

The boy told police after the assault Whitehead dropped him off on East 71st and Superior and asked him not to say anything.

Read more here.