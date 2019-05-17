× RTA kicks off $6.4 million track upgrade

CLEVELAND- The RTA has kicked off a $6.4 million track upgrade as part of National Infrastructure Week.

The Greater Regional Transit Authority (RTA) invited members of the community and media to a groundbreaking ceremony Friday for the Red Line West Track Rehabilitation project, which extends from the West Park Station to the Airport Tunnel.

RTA says this is the final project of a multi-year, $38 million effort to repair and improve the west side Red Line.

The $6.4 million project is being funded by ODOT and ODOT’s Transit Preservation Partnership Program.

The project will:

· Rehabilitate 3.6 miles of railroad track

· Replace 12,275 timber cross ties

· Improve track drainage

· Add signal system improvements

· Repair the platform at the Puritas Station