RTA kicks off $6.4 million track upgrade

Posted 11:04 am, May 17, 2019, by , Updated at 11:50AM, May 17, 2019

 

CLEVELAND- The RTA has kicked off a $6.4 million track upgrade as part of National Infrastructure Week.

The Greater Regional Transit Authority (RTA) invited members of the community and media to a groundbreaking ceremony Friday for the Red Line West Track Rehabilitation project, which extends from the West Park Station to the Airport Tunnel.

RTA says this is the final project of a multi-year, $38 million effort to repair and improve the west side Red Line.

The $6.4 million project is being funded by ODOT and ODOT’s Transit Preservation Partnership Program.

The project will:

· Rehabilitate 3.6 miles of railroad track

· Replace 12,275 timber cross ties

· Improve track drainage

· Add signal system improvements

· Repair the platform at the Puritas Station

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.