I-TEAM: Juvenile court official placed on leave amid investigation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- The FOX 8 I-TEAM has found a Cuyahoga County Juvenile Court official placed on leave under investigation, but her bosses won’t say why.

Records show Karen Lippmann has been on paid leave since February. She works as the Court’s Deputy Director of Fiscal Resources.

A letter putting her on leave refers to a “possible violation of the employee handbook”. The letter also says the leave will go on “until a thorough investigation can be completed.”

The court has refused to answer follow-up questions.

No charges have been filed and Lippmann’s personnel file does not show any final action taken as a result of the investigation.

She has worked for the court for a long time.

The I-TEAM will follow through and report on what, if anything, comes out of the investigation