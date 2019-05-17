How you can own your own private island in Northeast Ohio

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW FRANKLIN, Ohio – How would you like to own your own private island?

A five-acre island on Turkeyfoot Lake is for sale in New Franklin for $1.3 million.

The undeveloped island is connected by a land bridge to the rest of the property on Laddie Drive, which includes a three-bedroom, 3.5 bath home built by Laddie Stevenhagen’s father in 1963.

The family trust placed the property on the market last week.

“You have your own sanctuary in your own backyard,” he said. “It was a place for the kids to have fun growing up. We never built on it, and as we've gotten older neighborhood kids have gotten to use the property.”

Wildlife including geese, herons and minks have made the island home.

“Just having this in the backyard, it's easy to get away from anything,” said Stevenhagen’s sister, Karen Kell. “Just take a little walk in nature, and it's very easy.”

The property, which totals eight acres, is being marketed as an opportunity to build a new, lakefront home.

“There are just all kinds of possibilities for this place,” Stevenhagen said.

Howard Hanna real estate agent Jaunae Carter said the lakefront acreage is incomparable.

“This is my first island, but I hope it's not my last,” she said.

More details about the property are available, here.