Fox 8 Jukebox: Michelle Romary Band

Posted 12:03 pm, May 17, 2019, by , Updated at 12:02PM, May 17, 2019

CLEVELAND, Oh -- Michelle Romary is busy working on her 4th studio album of original music, but she made some time to share her fresh pop rock sound in the Fox 8 studio.  The Northeast Ohio based singer/songwriter travels all over the state with either a trio of musicians or full band. Click here to learn more about Michelle Romary and see her upcoming show schedule.

