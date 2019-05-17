Fox 8 Jukebox: Michelle Romary Band

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Oh -- Michelle Romary is busy working on her 4th studio album of original music, but she made some time to share her fresh pop rock sound in the Fox 8 studio. The Northeast Ohio based singer/songwriter travels all over the state with either a trio of musicians or full band. Click here to learn more about Michelle Romary and see her upcoming show schedule.

