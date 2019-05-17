× Drunk driver who smiled in mugshot after fatal crash in Florida sentenced to 11 years in prison

OCALA, Fla. — A woman who made national headlines for smiling in her mugshot following a fatal crash learned her fate in court this week.

According to the Ocala Star Banner, 45-year-old Angenette Missett will spend the next 11 eleven years in prison for killing 60-year-old Sandra Clarkston while driving drunk back in May of 2018.

Once released, her driver’s license will be permanently revoked. She will also be required to write a letter every May on “what I’ve learned.”

The victim’s 19-year-old daughter told the paper, “I’m happy with the sentence.”

At the time of the crash, Misett’s blood alcohol content was more than twice the state’s legal limit of .08.

Prosecutor’s noted during the case that she did not call 911 or try to help anyone but rather called her soon-to-be husband.

The Ocala Banner said Missett apologized to Clarkston’s famiy in court and also admitted to having a drinking problem.