Dad accused of assaulting son in front of classmates at Berea-Midpark High School, police say

BEREA, Ohio -- A father, who had a protective order against him to stay away from his son, allegedly assaulted the teen this week in a classroom at Berea-Midpark High School.

The father was arrested and the son taken to a local hospital to be checked out.

When asked why he violated a protective order that included wearing an ankle bracelet, the father told police he was trying to save his son's life.

The father was called to meet with a counselor on Wednesday over some issues his son was having at school. He then followed his son to a classroom where the altercation took place.

It started after the son said something to his father though, according to the police report, the two disagree on what the son actually said.

According to the police report, the father picked the son up by his throat and threw him to the ground.

An alert female teacher ordered the other students out of the room and called for help.

Two administrators and a school resource officer responded.

The police report says the father had his son pinned between his legs on the floor.

The officer asked the father to step away from his son and he did.

The principal of the school issued a statement on Friday which said in part that "at no time did the incident escalate to a level of threat for any of the students or the school."

If it had, the statement continues, the school would have employed further safety and security protocols.

The statement says counselors met with other students who were in the room, and that the school continues to work with authorities "to assess our school safety measures and implement any necessary refinements..."

It's not clear if the high school had been informed by anyone that its student had a protection order in place against his father.

After receiving the police report that included some details of the protective order, FOX 8 emailed that question later on Friday afternoon, but we have not heard back yet from the school district.

The parents of other students who were in the classroom were notified on Wednesday of the incident.

Parents of all students in the school were notified about it on Friday.

The police report indicates the student had a bloody lip and a couple abrasions. He was taken to a local hospital to be checked out for a bump on his head.

His father's first court appearance is next week on charges related to domestic violence and violating a protective order.