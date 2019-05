Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FOX 8 and Kaulig Giving are saluting Yasmine Zein as one of 'Cleveland's Own' today.

Yasmine is a senior at Hathaway Brown and was recently named a US Presidential Scholar. That honor is given to only 161 of the country's graduating seniors.

In the fall, Yasmine will be attending Princeton. Good luck and congratulations, Yasmine.

