Browns surprise local high school football team with $25,000 donation

BEREA-A big surprise for the Berea Midpark High School football team this week. They received $25,000 to equip the team with new helmets ( approximately 75) through the HELMETS program.

The high school was randomly selected after registering for the HELMETS program through the Browns’ website.

As part of their prize, players were invited to the Browns facility as VIP guests and were surprised by Browns’ head coach Freddie Kitchens, Jarvis Landry, Joel Bitonio and Joe Schobert who pulled up in golf carts with the new equipment.

Kitchens told the high school players about the impact youth and high school football played in his life and the powerful relationships that are built in the locker room.

Barberton High School was also selected in the drawing to receive the next $25,000 contribution towards new helmets.

The HELMETS program is a group effort between the Browns, University Hospitals, Xenith, and the Ohio Lottery. Its purpose is to enhance the health and safety of youth athletes by using proper equipment, education, and training.

Since 2014, the Cleveland Browns have helped equip several local high schools and youth football teams with more than $400,000 in donations for helmets.