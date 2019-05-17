Bill would make it illegal to hold a cell phone while driving in PA

PENNSYLVANIA — A lawmaker in Pennsylvania has proposed a bill that would make it illegal for drivers to hold their phone while behind the wheel.

WGAL reports that Republican Rep. Rosemary Brown introduced House Bill 37.

Currently in Pennsylvania, it is legal to talk on the phone while driving. But if the bill is passed, drivers would only be allowed to talk on the phone if using a Bluetooth or hands-free device. Drivers under 18 would not be able to use a phone at all in a vehicle, even if their vehicle is stopped, WGAL reports.

The bill would ban drivers from holding a phone while driving, even if they were using its GPS. They would only be able to use a phone’s GPS if the phone was attached to a surface like a docking station.

Any violators would face a fine of up to $200.

Read more here.