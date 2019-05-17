Avon Lake woman charged in hit-and-run crash that seriously injured bicyclist

AVON LAKE, Ohio — Avon Lake police on Friday said a woman has been charged in a hit-and-run crash that injured a bicyclist.

A press release states that Allison Spoerl, 21, of Avon Lake, has been charged with failure to yield, reckless operation, leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident, assault, obstruction of official business, tampering with evidence and possession of criminal tools.

Police say Spoerl is accused of hitting a woman riding a bicycle on Lake Road and Moore Road Wednesday afternoon. The victim suffered serious injuries.

The suspect’s 2017 dark gray Ford was recovered from a body shop in Avon on Thursday. The vehicle has damage to the windshield and front end.

Spoerl was released on a personal bond. She’s due in court on June 6.

41.505318 -82.028200