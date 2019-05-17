Akron Zoo welcomes new lion as part of Pride of Africa exhibit opening in June

AKRON- The Akron Zoo has welcomed a new lion to their family as they prepare to open their new exhibit next month.

Meet Donovan. The 3-year-old lion, from the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, will soon be calling the Akron Zoo’s Pride of Africa exhibit and habitat his home.

The Pride of Africa exhibit opens June 29 and will reflect “the beauty and mystery of the savannas of Kenya,” according to the zoo’s website.

This new exhibit features an expanded habitat for the African lions, a grasslands habitat for Speke’s gazelle and white storks, a Maasai boma with goats and an expanded train ride.

Lions in the Serengeti region of Africa are especially endangered. So, the new lion habitat will allow the zoo to host a “breeding pair” of lions who will be specifically selected to “preserve and strengthen” the gene pool of surviving African lions.

According to the Akron Zoo’s Facebook post, Donovan is smart and good at problem-solving. Because they are not related, Donovan and the zoo’s other male lion, Tamarr, will never be together for safety reasons.

The zoo also mentions that Donovan may need a lady friend or two.