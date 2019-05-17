LIVE VIDEO: Akron officer injured by suspected drunk driver speaks out

Posted 9:25 am, May 17, 2019, by , Updated at 09:47AM, May 17, 2019

AKRON, Ohio– The Akron officer who was injured when he was struck by a suspected drunk driver is expected to speak to the media Friday morning.

Police say motorcycle officer Jason McKeel was attempting to stop another driver for a traffic violation last Saturday night on South Portage Path when he was struck by 65-year-old Corrie Sharpe.

Police said Sharpe was driving in a minivan and had pulled in front of him.

Lt. Rick Edwards said Officer McKeel wound up under the vehicle. He suffered a broken leg and had surgery.

Sharpe was arrested on scene and charged with OVI, aggravated vehicular assault and a misdemeanor charge of endangering children.

She reportedly had her 11-year-old granddaughter with her at the time.

