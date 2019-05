Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Four people, including two teens, were shot and hospitalized in an incident in Cleveland Thursday night.

Cleveland police said it happened at just after 10:30 p.m. in the 9500 Cardwell Avenue.

An 18-year-old female was shot in the chest. A 20-year-old male was shot in the back, and a 30-year-old male was shot in the ankle. The fourth victim was a 17-year-old male who was shot in the leg.

The incident remains under investigation.