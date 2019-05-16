Woman arrested after trying to kidnap 4-year-old from Mcdonald’s in LA, police say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOS ANGELES, Cali. -- A woman is now behind bars after Los Angeles police say she tried to kidnap a four-year-old boy.

The terrifying scene was caught on surveillance cameras at a McDonald's on May 14.

The woman is shown walking over to the boy, who is standing alone, and then picking him up and attempting to walk outside.

Witnesses saw what was happening and were able to intervene.

She let the boy go and took off after that.

Police later found Maralyn Ramos and took her into custody. She has been charged with kidnapping and her bail is $100,000.