Weather: Warm and sunny

Temperatures will climb back up to normal on Thursday, a perfect day to get outside before the next round of showers on Friday.

For the weekend, there will be opportunities of a couple of pop-up thunderstorms, but most of the time, it will be mostly sunny.

By Monday, we will cool down comfortably with the sun lingering, but we cannot rule out the possibility of a stray afternoon shower.

Here is our 8-day forecast:

A large portion of the US has had very wet conditions. Only 9% of the country is experiencing drought conditions. This is the lowest level in almost 20 years!

Late April cloud cover this year has been much higher than last year (Area circled in yellow)

Long range temperature outlook calls for temperatures to trend warmer this weekend!