Weather update: From beautiful to chance of storms

Posted 1:28 pm, May 16, 2019, by

 

CLEVELAND- A beautiful day is on tap for northeast Ohio. Highs should reach into the 70s today with pleasant breezes blowing. Clouds thicken late with rain and thunder potential climbing after 9 p.m. through the midnight hour. The Storm Prediction Center has placed parts of Ohio under a “slight risk” for severe weather.

For the weekend, there will be opportunities of a couple of pop-up thunderstorms, but most of the time it will be mostly sunny.

By Monday, we will cool down comfortably with the sun lingering, but we cannot rule out the possibility of a stray afternoon shower.

Here is our 8-day forecast:

