Royal opportunity: Queen Elizabeth II seeks social media manager

LONDON, UK — If you’ve ever wanted to work for the royal family, now’s your chance!

The Private Secretary’s Office is searching for a social media manager for Queen Elizabeth II.

According to the job listing, they’re offering a $38,000 salary dependent on experience along with a comprehensive benefits package.

“The role of Royal Communications is to engage a worldwide audience with the public role and work of The Royal Family. Joining this fast paced and dynamic team, your challenge will be to manage and oversee the daily news flow on digital and social networking platforms, as well as play a key part in some of the digital projects.”

The deadline to apply is May 26. To learn more about the opening, CLICK HERE.