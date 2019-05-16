× Roster coming together for Jarvis Landry’s celebrity softball game

EASTLAKE, Ohio– We all know what kind of football player Jarvis Landry is, but can the Browns wide receiver swing a baseball bat or better yet, hit a home run?

We’ll find out in June when the Browns receiver holds his first celebrity softball event at Classic Park in Eastlake. This will be the third year for the event, which was previously hosted by former Browns defensive back Joe Haden.

The roster for the celebrity softball game is still being formed, but so far Landry has commitments from Browns defensive end Myles Garrett and tight end David Njoku.

The celebrity softball game is scheduled for June 15 at 4 p.m. with a home run derby contest.

This is your chance to get up close and personal to the action, and see some of your favorite athletes playing a sport they are not used to.

“Just seeing some of these pro athletes up close, much closer than you’re going to see them in downtown, it’s a different game,” said Neil Stein General Manager of the Lake County Captains. “A lot of them never played baseball and to see some of them, some of them have a great swing, Brian Hoyer was here and Johnny Manziel was in the last one, those guys can hit.”

Tickets are $27 and are on sale at the box office at Classic Park or online at Captainsbaseball.com

Landry will throw out the first pitch at Thursday’s Captain’s game as Lake County hosts Bowling Green.