× Report: Former ‘Twilight Saga’ star Robert Pattinson to be the next Batman

LOS ANGELES — Former Twilight Saga star Robert Pattinson is taking over Ben Affleck’s role as the Caped Crusader in an upcoming superhero movie.

According to Daily Mail, the 33-year-old British actor is next in line to play Batman.

Pattinson is in talks to portray Batman in Matt Reeves’ film The Batman which is slated for release June 25, 2021.

Affleck last portrayed the character in 2017’s Justice League. He was originally set to star in, write, and direct the upcoming DC Comics film. However it was announced in January that he would no longer be working on the project.

Pre-production on The Batman is expected to begin this summer.

The upcoming film is reportedly focusing on “a younger Bruce Wayne.”

Pattinson last starred in a period-piece titled The Lighthouse which is set to premiere at the Cannes Film Festival this weekend. He is best known for his role of vampire Edward Cullen in the Twilight Saga films.

More on Batman, here.