Port Clinton mayor declares state of emergency due to high water levels

PORT CLINTON, Ohio — The Port Clinton Mayor has declared a state of emergency after high water combined with repeated wave action displaced a substantial amount of sand from the city’s beach.

The high water levels have caused, and will continue to cause, repeated erosion and flooding of shoreline areas.

The emergency declaration was issued at 2 p.m. Thursday and will remain in effect until the administration is comfortable that their concerns about the shoreline and shoreline related infrastructure issues are lessened.

As a result of the ongoing water level issues, the City Beach is also closed until further notice. Fencing, barricades and signs are being installed in the main beach area.

Officials say no extraordinary actions, outside of normal safety protocols already in place in daily life, are required at this time within the city of Port Clinton as a result of this declaration.

The city is in communication with other emergency management personnel and are addressing damages and concerns, as well as devising an action plan to help prevent conditions from worsening.