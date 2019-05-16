Oral rabies vaccines to be dropped in Tuscarawas County

NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio– Oral rabies vaccines will be dropped in Tuscarawas County over the next few days.

The baits will be left by helicopter (marked in yellow) and plane (marked in pink) from May 19 to May 24.

The New Philadelphia City Health Department said people should leave the vaccines alone, unless they are in an area where children or pets play. Wear gloves or use a plastic bag to toss them into a wooded area.

(Photo courtesy: New Philadelphia City Health Department)

A few baits are not harmful to pets.

Anyone with questions should call the New Philadelphia City Health Department at 330-364-4491 Ext. 1208 or the rabies hotline at 614-752-1029.

