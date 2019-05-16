‘Never, ever give up’: Video shows Ohio boy with spina bifida walk for first time at preschool graduation

MARION, Ohio — A 5-year-old boy with spina bifida surprised and inspired his friends and family during his own preschool graduation.

Blake Mompher, who has always used a wheelchair, walked across the stage during his big day at Crosswood Preschool.

His mom, Megan Mompher, told WBNS he’d been walking a little in the fall but had medical complications. So he began about three weeks ago working with a therapist to get ready for his graduation. She said his classmates had never seen him walk before.

In a post on Facebook, his mom wrote: “Blake walked on the stage today for his preschool graduation, a goal I set for him at the beginning of this year not knowing what medical trauma was ahead of us. Not a dry eye in the room! So proud of my guy. Never, ever give up.”

Read more here.