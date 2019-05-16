× Mother’s boyfriend arrested for murdering missing 15-year-old West Virginia girl, sheriff says

MORGAN COUNTY, W.Va. — Authorities have arrested a suspect in the death of a missing 15-year-old West Virginia girl.

Riley Crossman was most recently seen last week, the night of May 7, before going to bed at her mother’s home and had not been seen since. The next morning she was reported missing.

On Wednesday, May 15, over 300 volunteers from around the region joined law enforcement on a search in hopes of locating Riley.

Then Thursday, after over a week of searching, authorities found a body matching Crossman’s description, according to WHSV.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Department has not identified the decomposed remains as Crossman, but reportedly said in a press conference that they are “very confident” the remains are hers.

An autopsy will be conducted Friday morning to confirm more details.

Additionally, the Morgan County Sheriff’s Department 46-year-old Andy J. McCauley, Jr. in connection to the girl’s death. McCauley was identified as Crossman’s mother’s boyfriend and was “a suspect since day one.”

McCauley had been under law enforcement surveillance for multiple days before being arrested.

WHSV reports that he will charged with murder.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Department told the outlet this isn’t the conclusion they hoped for, but they are glad the family has some closure. They are asking for prayers for all of Crossman’s family and friends.

A prayer vigil will be held in Crossman’s honor Thursday evening at the Berkeley Springs State Park.