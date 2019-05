Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SANDUSKY, Ohio -- If you love monster trucks, then you're going want to get out to Cedar Point for "Monster Jam Thunder Alley."

The limited-time experience kicks off on Saturday, May 18 and lasts until the end of June.

Guests will get free admission with the park and they'll also have the chance to upgrade to VIP, which offers some other features.

