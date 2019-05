Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YOUNGSTOWN- FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to reunite missing individuals with their loved ones.

Charles Smith, 17, was last seen May 3 in Youngstown. He is 5'7" and weighs 125 pounds.

He has blond hair and hazel eyes.

Please call Youngstown police if you have any information on his whereabouts. The number to call is 330-743-9380.

**More missing cases here**