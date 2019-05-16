× Military jet crashes into Air Force Reserve Base in California

MORENO VALLEY, Calif. — A military jet has crashed into a building while landing at March Reserve Air Force Base in Riverside, California, Fox News reports.

The plane, an F-16 jet, was reportedly one of NORADs alert jets and was armed.

Firefighters have requested a full hazardous materials response. The California Highway Patrol has shutdown part of the interstate over apparent concerns about explosions.

The pilot reportedly ejected onto the airfield and is believed to be ok.

This is a developing story.