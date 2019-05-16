Man who abandoned dog and pig to pay restitution to humane society

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio-- The man who abandoned a dog and pig was ordered to pay the Tuscarawas County Humane Society.

Eric Briggs, 45, of Massillon, pleaded guilty to cruelty to animals. New Philadelphia Municipal Court records said he must pay a $250 fine, plus $609 in restitution to the humane society. Briggs has the option of an additional $1,000 contribution in lieu of community service.

Briggs left the golden retriever and pot-bellied pig outside the animal shelter, which was closed at the time, on March 13. Surveillance video showed the man tie the dog to a pole, then return to his car for the cage containing the pig.

A passing Tuscarawas County Sheriff's deputy found the animals several hours later and stayed with them until a humane officer arrived.

A farm with many other dogs and pigs adopted the pair together.

