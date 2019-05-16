Jury reaches sentencing verdict in murder of two at Cleveland car dealership

CLEVELAND– A Cuyahoga County jury reached its verdict in the sentencing phase for a man convicted of killing a couple at Cleveland car dealership. It will be read this afternoon.

Joseph McAlpin, 29, was found guilty aggravated murder, murder, aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary, kidnapping, grand theft and cruelty to animals. He faces the death penalty.

The Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office said McAlpin and two co-defendants went to Mr. Cars in the Collinwood neighborhood on April 14, 2017 to steal vehicles.

While the other two men waited down the street, McAlpin shot and killed Michael Kuznik, 50, and Trina Tomola-Kuznik, 46, according to prosecutors. He’s also accused of killing the family dog before the group stole two cars from the lot.

The couple’s 19-year-old son discovered their bodies inside the family-owned business.

McAlpin’s DNA was found in several places at the crime scene, prosecutors said.

