‘It wakes you up’: I-Team investigates why train is left running and rumbling in local town

CLINTON, Ohio-The FOX 8 I-Team has found a parked locomotive sitting idling and rumbling sometimes for twelve hours at a time leaving residents in a Northeast Ohio town feeling frazzled and hopeless.

So, folks in the Summit County town of Clinton turned to the I-Team for help.

In fact, an I-Team camera recorded what happens day and night. A locomotive gets parked on a railroad spur, and the engine inside keeps running and running and running sometimes seemingly endlessly.

And neighbors say they’ve had enough. One told us, "Continually running. Over and over and over. All day. All night."

Another said, "In the middle of the night, it just wakes you up out of your pure sleep. The air brakes are very loud. A large thud or thump that will shake my house.”

People there say the problem has gone on for years. But in recent weeks, one resident started keeping a log. She found on one day the train ran while parked from 1:45 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. Another day, 3 p.m. to 7 a.m. And another day, 9:30 a.m.-11:40 p.m..

The view from SkyFOX shows the train parked virtually across the street from houses.

The train belongs to CSX, so we contacted the company.

And now we’re getting answers and action.

A sign on the locomotive shows “remote control locomotive.” And we’ve learned, CSX is looking into why automated start-stop technology has not been working.

The company also apologized in a statement. CSX said, "CSX strives to be a good neighbor in communities where we operate. Our goal is to minimize the impact of our operations while working as efficiently as possible to meet the needs of our customers. CSX works to reduce idling locomotive engines when possible and has invested in idle reducing technology such as automated engine start stop. We are inspecting our locomotives in the area for mechanical issues and will address any problems that we find.”

Clinton residents say, in the past, they’ve tried to get answers from the company or workers along the rails by the train. But they’ve gotten nowhere. In fact, they say the locomotive often runs and runs with no one around.

Folks here hope, finally, they will see change. One person reacted, "I live in a quiet little town. I would like some peace and quiet. I'm not asking for much.”

We’ve learned train engines are sometimes left idling to maintain brake pressure, or to prevent mechanical issues during colder winter months.

But is what’s happening in Clinton extreme?

CSX says anyone with a complaint can contact the company online, and CSX promises someone will respond quickly.

Here’s a link to the company’s complaint form and more information.

