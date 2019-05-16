× I.M. Pei, architect who designed Cleveland’s Rock Hall, dies at 102

NEW YORK — The architect known for designing the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland has died.

I. M. Pei passed away at the age of 102 overnight. His death was confirmed Thursday by a spokesman at his New York architecture firm.

The New York Times reports Pei initially turned down the job to design the Rock Hall, but when he changed his mind, he reportedly prepared for it by traveling to rock concerts with the publisher of Rolling Stone.

Pei was also known for his work on many other buildings including the glass pyramid at the Louvre in Paris.

Pei’s works ranged from the trapezoidal addition to the National Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C., to the chiseled towers of the National Center of Atmospheric Research that blend in with the reddish mountains in Boulder, Colorado.

Among them are the striking steel and glass Bank of China skyscraper in Hong Kong and John F. Kennedy Memorial Library in Boston.

His buildings added elegance to landscapes worldwide with their powerful geometric shapes and grand spaces.

