Half of Americans admit using swimming pool instead of shower, survey says

It's almost swimming season but a new survey shows some people may be doing more than swimming in the pool.

According to the Water Quality & Health Council, a survey found more than half of Americans admit to using the pool as a communal bathtub -- meaning they either swim as a substitute for showering or use the pool to rinse off after exercise or working in the yard.

“When dirt, sweat, personal care products, and other things on our bodies react with chlorine, there is less chlorine available to kill germs,” said Dr. Chris Wiant, chair of the Water Quality & Health Council.

The survey found Americans are doing this even though 64% of them know that pool chemicals don't get rid of the need to shower.

