Great white shark weighing 2,137 pounds headed toward the Outer Banks

Researchers say a great white shark weighing over 2,100 pounds is headed toward North Carolina’s Outer Banks.

In social media posts, the OCEARCH said the 15-foot shark named Luna recently “pinged in” off the coast of the Carolinas.

Hello everyone! Sorry for being a stealthy shark for a bit,but I'm back & pinging at the Charleston Bump! Here we have the Gulf Stream,eddies,& upwellings,the perfect place for me to check out what's on the menu. Anyone want to do some sightseeing at the local reefs&shipwrecks?! pic.twitter.com/RiTILy5mjm — Luna The White Shark (@WhiteSharkLuna) May 9, 2019

A tweet said Luna was swimming through a deep-sea area known ast the Charleston Bump, which is 80 to 100 miles off the coast, according to the Charlotte Observer.

OCEARCH has been tracking the shark for months. The Charlotte Observer reports it began traveling south from the Canadian coast in October 2018, making it to the southern tip of Florida before heading back toward the Carolinas.

She is one of eight great white sharks being tracked by OCEARCH.

