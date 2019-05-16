Grayton Road Tavern’s Queen of Hearts jackpot is on the rise again

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Queen of Hearts jackpot is on the rise again.

According to a press release, the Grayton Road Tavern’s jackpot is at $852,000.

Tickets are available at Grayton Road Tavern, Legends Sports Bar and Grill, Harry Buffalo and Hooley House.

The next drawing is Wednesday, and the jackpot could reach over $1 million.

Here’s how it works. The game starts with a board of 52 cards and two jokers face down. Each week, the bar selects one ticket from the drum. On the back of the ticket is a number corresponding to the cards.

If that card is flipped over to reveal the queen of hearts, that person wins 90 percent of the jackpot. If the card is the queen of spades, queen of diamonds or queen of clubs, the person gets $20,000.

After that, the second, third, fourth and fifth tickets pulled get $4,000, $3,000, $2,000 and $1,000, respectively.

Tickets can be purchased for $1.

