Fox Recipe Box: Quinoa Crunch Energy Bites

CLEVELAND, Oh -- Quinoa energy bites is a recipe that is easy, delicious and nutritious! Dietitian Meghan Sedevy from Fresh Thyme Farmers Market shared one of her favorite allergy friendly recipes with Fox 8's Kristi Capel. The month of May is Allergy Awareness Month and Meghan also suggested recipe swaps to help make recipes allergy friendly.

Quinoa Crunch Energy Bites

Prep: 30 mins

Servings: 20

Ingredients

1 cup Fresh Thyme crispy quinoa

1 cup old-fashioned oats

1 cup Fresh Thyme sunflower butter

1/2 cup Fresh Thyme honey, plus more as needed

2 Tbsp. Fresh Thyme golden flaxseed meal

1 Tbsp. chia seeds

1/3 cup Fresh Thyme dried cranberries

1/3 cup Enjoy Life chocolate chips

1/3 cup Fresh Thyme roasted, salted pumpkin seeds

Non-stick cooking spray

Each serving contains: 184 calories, 11 g fat, 2 g saturated fat, 0 g trans fat, 0 mg cholesterol, 11 mg sodium, 20 g carbohydrates, 3 g fiber, 11 g sugar, 5 g protein. Daily values: 0% vitamin A, 0% vitamin C, 5% calcium, 9% iron

These bars get a light crunch from crispy quinoa, which is quinoa that has been popped like popcorn!

Directions