FDA recalls several tattoo inks due to bacteria contamination

The FDA says several tattoo inks have been recalled because they are contaminated with bacteria.

The inks involved are:

Scalpaink SC, Scalpaink PA, and Scalpaink AL basic black tattoo inks manufactured by Scalp Aesthetics (all lots)

Dynamic Color – Black tattoo ink manufactured by Dynamic Color Inc (lots 12024090 and 12026090)

Solid Ink-Diablo (red) tattoo ink manufactured by Color Art Inc. (dba Solid Ink) (dba Antone’s Ink) (lot 10.19.18)

According to the FDA, contaminated inks can lead to infections and serious health injuries when injected into the skin during a tattooing procedure. Commonly reported symptoms include the appearance of rashes or lesions where the ink was applied. The infections can result in permanent scarring.

The FDA became aware of the issue through inspections of distributors and manufacturers and routine surveys of tattoo inks.

The FDA identified six inks contaminated with bacteria harmful to human health. They were manufactured or distributed by four firms.

The FDA recommends consumers ask tattoo artists or studios about the inks they use and avoid the tattoo inks listed above. Tattoo artists and retailers are asked to avoid using or selling the involved inks.

