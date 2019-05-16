Enter the ‘tacoasis’: Taco Bell to open themed hotel this summer in California

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. — Calling all taco, chalupa and gordita crunch fans! There’s a new hotel on the block and it’s your dream come true.

Fast-food chain Taco Bell announced Thursday that it will be opening a hotel and resort in Palm Springs, California.

The resort, a “tacoasis” full of food, fun and all things Taco Bell, is appropriately named The Bell. It is meant to serve Taco Bell superfans ages 18 and up.

The fast food chain says to “get ready for “bell”hops and baja blasts, fire sauce and sauce packet floaties” because the hotel “is sure to be the spicy twist of your summer.”

From check-in to check-out, guests will get the full Taco Bell experience. Everything from guest rooms to breakfast and poolside cocktails will be infused with a Taco Bell twist.

The hotel will feature an on-site salon for nail-art, a braid bar and a gift shop with exclusive apparel.

Oh, and of course there’s a daily “happier hour” and saucy snacks.

“The Bell stands to be the biggest expression of the Taco Bell lifestyle to date. It will be fun, colorful, flavorful and filled with more than what our fans might expect,” Taco Bell’s Chief Global Brand Officer Marisa Thalberg said Thursday in a press release. “Also, just like some of our most sought-after food innovation, this hotel brings something entirely new for lucky fans to experience and enjoy.”

The Bell will open in August for a limited time. The resort will start accepting reservations in June.

Click here for more information on The Bell: A Taco Bell Hotel & Resort.

