Cuyahoga County Corrections officer indicted on drug-related charges
CLEVELAND — A Cuyahoga County Corrections officer was indicted on drug-related charges Thursday.
According to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office, 27-year-old Stephen A. Thomas allegedly provided people with controlled substances, accepted cash from inmates to purchase contraband and facilitated the transportation of drugs into the jail.
The offenses reportedly occurred on or around January 18, April 8, April 12 and May 8.
Thomas was charged with multiple felonies and misdemeanors:
- One count of illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified government facility (F-3)
- One count of trafficking in fentanyl-related compound (F-4)
- One count of possessing criminal tools, (F-5)
- One count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound (F-4)
- One count of trafficking in heroin (F-5)
- Three counts of bribery (F-3)
- One count of illegal conveyance of communications device onto the grounds of a specified governmental facility (M-1)
- One count of obstructing justice (F-5)
- Two counts of corrupting another with drugs (F-2)