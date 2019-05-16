× Cuyahoga County Corrections officer indicted on drug-related charges

CLEVELAND — A Cuyahoga County Corrections officer was indicted on drug-related charges Thursday.

According to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office, 27-year-old Stephen A. Thomas allegedly provided people with controlled substances, accepted cash from inmates to purchase contraband and facilitated the transportation of drugs into the jail.

The offenses reportedly occurred on or around January 18, April 8, April 12 and May 8.

Thomas was charged with multiple felonies and misdemeanors: