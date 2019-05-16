CMHA officer charged for allegedly assaulting man, providing false information

CLEVELAND — A veteran officer with the Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority Police Department has pleaded not guilty to several charges, including assault, interfering with civil rights, and falsification.

Thomas Hinkle, 60, appeared in Cleveland Municipal Court on Wednesday to face the charges. His bond was set at $5,000.

According to an arrest warrant filed in court, Hinkle is accused of restraining a man, grabbing his arm, and throwing him against a wall. The warrant also states Hinkle provided a false rendition of the facts.

A CMHA spokeswoman told FOX 8 that Hinkle was placed on leave.

He is due back in court next month.