Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-FOX 8 and Kaulig Giving are saluting Sixth City Cycles as one of Cleveland's Own.

Located in the old Brooklyn neighborhood, it's goal is to take vintage bicycles and bring them into the modern age.

Customers can walk in and buy a fully finished one of a kind bike right off the gallery wall.

To nominate a person or place to be one of Cleveland's Own, click here.