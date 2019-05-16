City of Fremont taking action to protect motorcyclists from grass clippings; residents could be cited

Posted 4:16 pm, May 16, 2019, by , Updated at 05:03PM, May 16, 2019

FREMONT, Ohio — Now that the weather is finally warming up, more and more people are starting to mow their lawns.

However, not everyone is disposing properly of their grass clippings and the City of Fremont is taking notice.

Officials took to Facebook to remind residents that it’s illegal to dump them in the street, not to mention dangerous.

They can pose a serious hazard for motorcyclists as they’re heading down the road.

Police officers along with code enforcers will be out and about to make sure no one is breaking the law.

