Avon Lake police look for driver after bicyclist injured in hit-skip

AVON LAKE, Ohio– The Avon Lake Police Department is asking for information following a hit-and-run crash on Wednesday.
Police said a car hit a woman riding a bicycle at Lake Road and Moore Road at about 4 p.m.
The victim suffered serious injuries and was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center by helicopter.
The suspect vehicle is a gray, four-door hatchback, according to Avon Lake police. It may have damage to the front.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Avon Lake Police Department Detective Bureau at 440-933-2211.
41.479371 -82.046787