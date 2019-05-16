Avon Lake police look for driver after bicyclist injured in hit-skip

AVON LAKE, Ohio– The Avon Lake Police Department is asking for information following a hit-and-run crash on Wednesday.

Police said a car hit a woman riding a bicycle at Lake Road and Moore Road at about 4 p.m.

The victim suffered serious injuries and was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center by helicopter.

The suspect vehicle is a gray, four-door hatchback, according to Avon Lake police. It may have damage to the front.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Avon Lake Police Department Detective Bureau at 440-933-2211.

