× All-Star Sunday tickets on sale now

CLEVELAND — Tickets are now on sale to the general public for a portion of All Star Game Weekend.

Major League Baseball is now selling tickets to All-Star Sunday.

A tripleheader of action will take place at Progressive Field that day.

All-Star Sunday begins with the celebrity softball game, followed by the All-Star Futures Game where the top minor leaguers take the stage and compete.

The day will wrap up with the Rock ‘n’ Blast fireworks show.

Click here to buy tickets to All-Star Sunday events.

More on the 2019 MLB All-Star Game, here.