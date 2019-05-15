VIDEO: Willowick police release video from inside the bus when two children were hit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILLOWICK, Ohio - The Willowick Police Department has released video of the moments when two children were hit when they got off a school bus Monday.

You can hear the bus driver yelling and slamming on the horn.

The two children were treated at the hospital but were not seriously hurt.

The 18-year-old driver took off and later turned herself in.

She's been identified as Daila La'Shay Wilson.

She faces multiple charges, including failure to stop after an accident.

She's due in court May 30.

