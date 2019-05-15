Two-year I-490 closure begins this month

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- We are now less than two weeks away from a major road closure that will affect thousands of drivers in Northeast Ohio.

The countdown is on until I-490 in Cleveland closes for two years.

ODOT is going all out on the radio and on portable message boards to remind drivers about the closure.

I-490 between East 55th Street and 77 will close May 29 at 7 p.m. and remain closed for the next two years.

Traffic will be detoured along Woodland and Carnegie avenues.

This phase of the Opportunity Corridor involves reconstruction of streets, underground work, building new bridges and retaining walls.

Access to Broadway Avenue via I-490 east will remain open during the closure.

