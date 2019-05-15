Teen accused of raping woman in Cleveland parking garage faces judge

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio - 17-year-old Michael Hutchins will face a judge on charges connected to a rape and attack at a Cleveland parking garage Wednesday.

Hutchins said he would be hiring an attorney, so the judge moved his arraignment to Thursday.

Hutchins was indicted this week for the Valentine's Day attack.

These are the charges Hutchins will be arraigned on Thursday:

3 counts of Rape (with Sexually Violent Predator Specifications)

2 counts of Kidnapping (with Sexually Violent Predator and Sexual Motivation Specifications)

2 counts of Gross Sexual Imposition

2 counts of Robbery

5 counts of Theft

1 count of Grand Theft

2 counts of Burglary

1 count of Escape

The FOX 8 I-Team also discovered Hutchins has a violent past.

"He is a danger to every person whose path he crosses and needs to be incarcerated for a long, long time,” said Prosecutor O’Malley. “I pray that these victims have the strength and support to continue to move forward after these horrific events.”

Hutchins is being held on $1,350,000 bond.

He faces life in prison if he's convicted.

