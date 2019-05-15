× Taylor Swift reveals she ‘sleep eats’ in the middle of the night

BURBANK, Calif. — Never in our wildest dreams did we know this about Taylor Swift.

While playing the game ‘Burning Questions’ on Ellen’s show on Wednesday, the singer was asked what she does in the middle of the night if she can’t sleep.

Her answer: “I go downstairs and rummage through the kitchen and eat whatever I can find, and it’s really less like a human being and more like a raccoon in a dumpster. Like, the next morning we walk downstairs and are like, what happened here? I don’t remember.”

Ellen asked if that helps her sleep. Swift said it’s not really voluntary — she doesn’t remember it, which led Ellen to believe the singer “sleep eats.”

The 29-year-old said, “I think so. I know it happens; it could’ve only been me or the cat.”