Taylor Swift reveals she ‘sleep eats’ in the middle of the night

Posted 1:42 pm, May 15, 2019, by

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 23: Taylor Swift attends the TIME 100 Gala Red Carpet at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 23, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for TIME)

BURBANK, Calif. — Never in our wildest dreams did we know this about Taylor Swift.

While playing the game ‘Burning Questions’ on Ellen’s show on Wednesday, the singer was asked what she does in the middle of the night if she can’t sleep.

Her answer: “I go downstairs and rummage through the kitchen and eat whatever I can find, and it’s really less like a human being and more like a raccoon in a dumpster. Like, the next morning we walk downstairs and are like, what happened here? I don’t remember.”

Ellen asked if that helps her sleep. Swift said it’s not really voluntary — she doesn’t remember it, which led Ellen to believe the singer “sleep eats.”

The 29-year-old said, “I think so. I know it happens; it could’ve only been me or the cat.”

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.