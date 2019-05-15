‘Sweet Melissa’ restaurant in Rocky River closing at end of May

Posted 7:19 pm, May 15, 2019, by , Updated at 07:20PM, May 15, 2019

ROCKY RIVER, Oh — After 11 years in business, “Sweet Melissa” has announced they are closing their doors.

The owners took to Facebook to share the news.

“After careful consideration and with heavy hearts, we have decided not to renew our lease,” they wrote.

They also went on to personally thank staff and customers for their continued support.

“We have met so many wonderful people and have crafted lifelong relationships. You’ve welcomed us into your homes and have invited us to celebrate countless special days with you. We invite you all to come by and have an amazing meal and share your memories with us as we prepare to say goodbye.”

The restaurant will shut down on May 26.

 

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.