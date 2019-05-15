Students in one Texas school district will go to school 4 days a week

LEE COUNTY, Texas — Students in one school district in Central Texas will go to school four days a week beginning next school year.

According to ABC 13, Dime Box Independent School District in Lee County, Texas, is moving to the shorter school week. Here’s how it will reportedly work: Students will go to class Tuesday through Friday; campus will remain on Monday as an optional day for tutoring or catching up on any additional school work.

ABC 13 reports the district will extend the school day by 35 minutes.

According to KXAN, the district has about 160 students.

